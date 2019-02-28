Direct Energy fined $1.5 million by CT for deceptive business practices

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has issued a draft decision fining Direct Energy $1.5 million for alleged unfair and deceptive business practices.

PURA said that Houston-based Direct Energy had failed to provide contracts in Spanish to Spanish-speaking customers, misstated the price of standard electric service, failed to explain the purpose of marketing calls, and misrepresented cancellation fees, among other misdeeds.

In addition to the fine, Direct Energy is prohibited from accepting new residential customers in Connecticut for six months, beginning March 21.

The company serves about 2,000 commercial and industrial electricity customers, more than 9,600 small-business electricity customers, and over 500 natural gas customers across the state.

In New York, Direct Energy has more than 6,300 commercial and industrial electricity customers and nearly 2,700 natural gas customers; on the small-business side it has nearly 20,400 electricity customers and 10,100 gas customers.