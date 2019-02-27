Ridgefield’s Chefs’ Warehouse acquires California food supplier

The Chefs’ Warehouse, a specialty food product distributor in Ridgefield, has acquired protein product manufacturer and supplier Bassian Farms for an undisclosed sum.

Based in San Jose, California, Bassian Farms supplies restaurants and other food service clients with a range of protein products including dry-aged beef, poultry and seafood. The company is expected to generate approximately $50 million in sales annually.

Chefs’ Warehouse Chairman and CEO Christopher Pappas said that Bassian founders Dan and Lee Bassian would remain onboard.

“We believe that this acquisition further enhances our ability to deliver quality protein products while optimizing our existing production and distribution capacity in Northern California,” Pappas said.