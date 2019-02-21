Stamford commercial landscape and winter snow/ice services firm Eastern Land Management has opened a 6-acre, 20,000-square-foot campus in Monroe.

Eastern Land Management said the expansion is part of a multiyear strategic investment to advance the company’s green footprint, integrate emerging technologies and improve processes and practices to meet the needs of its clients throughout Fairfield County.

The campus at 154 Enterprise Drive will serve as a hub for its winter operations and will house the company’s new zero-emission, all-electric fleet. In addition, the site will include safe and sustainable salt storage, an eco-friendly brine-making facility, and a fleet of specialized vehicles and equipment for anti-icing pre-treatment, snow removal and post-storm liquid applications during winter weather events.

“Last year, we committed to dramatically take our green game up a notch,” said company President Bruce Moore Jr. “With a special focus on alternative fuels and less harmful approaches, we hope to make ELM a leader in sustainability and value creation.”

The Monroe project team included CEO Bruce Moore Sr., project lead; Claris Construction, building architect and general contractor; and Solli Engineering, land-use consultant and owner’s representative. Construction began in 2017.

Moore Jr. is leading the Monroe roll-out, with associate branch manager Greg Gross handling day-to-day operations.