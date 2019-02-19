Two Roads Brewing expanding into western Ohio, Kentucky

Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Co. is rolling out its Road Less Traveled beers into western Ohio and Kentucky via an agreement with Heidelberg Distributing, based in Moraine, Ohio. The expansion will take the company’s total market footprint to 15 states, Washington, D.C., and a number of international markets.

The brewery maintains that it realized double-digit growth in 2017 and 2018. In March it will add a new facility to its 10-acre campus called Area Two Experimental Brewery, where barrel-aged and soured beers along with other experimental fermented beverages will be created.

“Heidelberg Distributing is very excited to welcome Two Roads to the Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo markets in Ohio and the entire state of Kentucky,” Heidelberg Director of Craft Chris Emmons said. “This up-and-coming craft brewery has won multiple medals and awards for its great beer and we are looking forward to sharing their great liquid with retailers and consumers in our two states.”