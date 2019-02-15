28-unit Stamford apartment complex sold for $4.8 million

Dash Properties has sold a 28-unit apartment complex at 67 & 71 Henry St. in Stamford to a private Rockland County investment group for $4.8 million.

The residences were built in 1993 and were sold in a cash deal to Capital Realty Group of Spring Valley, New York. The property was under a Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) Contract, which required both local and federal approvals in order to complete the sale. Capital Realty is planning to complete extensive capital improvements throughout the property.

United Multi Family Corp. Senior Director Matt Cawley represented the seller. “The buyer’s company focuses on all aspects of affordable housing across the nation,” he said. “They were attracted to the deal based on the building’s affordable status and its excellent location in proximity to downtown Stamford.”