William Raveis relaunches, expands Sports & Entertainment division

Shelton’s William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE) has relaunched and expanded its William Raveis Sports + Entertainment (S+E) division to include 35 official members in four states.

S+E provides concierge, relocation and lifestyle service in partnership with an advisory board of fellow athletes, agents and advisors. Led by former Major League Baseball pitcher and Naples, Florida-based WRRE agent Chris Resop, who will serve as S+E’s vice president and managing director, the newly expanded division will relocate an increasing number of athletes and entertainers this year. WRRE said that over the last month it has relocated more than 40 athletes.

Resop worked alongside WRRE Chairman and CEO William Raveis to create the relaunched division, and personally selects real estate agents and certifies them to deliver S+E’s services.

Resop pitched for six MLB teams, including the Boston Red Sox, and relocated over 30 times during his 14-year career.

“We truly offer an all-in-one process — from finding the home and moving companies to home mortgage and insurance — all handled under one umbrella to make it as easy and as seamless as possible for families,” he said.

This year, WRRE partnered with the Red Sox and Fenway Park as the team’s first-ever Official Realtor. Resop’s team has relocated several Red Sox players, including pitchers Chris Sale, Brian Johnson and Rick Porcello, and set up home bases for them while they are in spring training in Fort Myers, Florida. The three athletes filmed commercials last spring for WRRE, which aired on New England Sports Network, at Fenway Park and online.

Another former professional athlete, S+E agent Joe Caveney, has helped more than 20 NHL players buy, sell or rent real estate across the country.