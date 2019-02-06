Splash Car Wash customers help raise $4,000 for families facing homelessness

Splash customers made a big difference with a small action this past holiday season. They took a tag from a tree at Splash Car Wash locations in Shelton, Fairfield, Norwalk, Wilton, Stamford and Cos Cob and then donated $25 to gift a Paddington plush bear, book or blanket to a child in a shelter.

Money raised for bears and books are part of “Be Homeful,” the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness holidays promotion.

The customer donations and support from the Connecticut Realtors Foundation, Citizens Bank and United Way are the foundation of Be Homeful funds, which provide emergency assistance that can help local families remain in their homes rather than enter the shelter system. More than 750 children in Connecticut have remained housed thanks to Be Homeful funds.