ArtsWestchester awards $105K in grants

ArtsWestchester issued 60 grants totaling $105,000 in the Arts Alive program during a Jan. 25 event at its White Plains headquarters. The money will help support arts workshops, free concerts, theater performances, murals, film festivals and other projects and events in Westchester and Rockland counties.

The state funds come through the New York State Council on the Arts. ArtsWestchester decides where the funding goes locally through a competitive process that includes review by a panel of community members and arts professionals.

Janet Langsam, CEO of ArtsWestchester, said, “So many exciting and vibrant cultural programs will come to life thanks to these grants, which will continue to foster community engagement, spur economic development and enrich our overall quality of life.”

Arts Alive grants are awarded in three categories: Arts Alive Project Grants ($1,000 to $5,000) to provide county-based organizations and artists with financial and technical support for projects at a grassroots level; Arts Alive Artist Grants ($2,500) to support works that relate to the community in a significant way; and Arts Alive Education Grants ($1,000 to $2,500) to provide support for partnerships between individual artists or cultural organizations and local public schools (grades K-12).