Iona College President Joseph Nyre leaving for Seton Hall

Joseph E. Nyre, president of Iona College since 2011, will leave the New Rochelle Roman Catholic college this summer to take leadership of Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

Iona College announced Nyre’s planned departure this morning, shortly after a separate announcement from Seton Hall heralded Nyre’s appointment to its presidency. Iona said it will start a “nationwide search” for its ninth president, but has not yet provided details on the timeline for Nyre’s replacement. A college spokesperson said Nyre will remain in his role at Iona through June 30.

Nyre said Iona is “well positioned to continue to transform the lives of the students it serves,” in a statement released through the school. In a minute-long video released by Seton Hall, Nyre introduced himself to students and praised Seton Hall as “one of the top Catholic universities in our country.”

In Nyre’s eight years with Iona College, he led additions to the college’s academic programs, the launch of the Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation and expansions to the school’s campus in New Rochelle. Last summer, the college broke ground on a new building for the LaPenta School of Business.

Nyre is a native of Beloit, Wisconsin and a first-generation college graduate. He has three advanced degrees and completed pre- and postdoctoral studies at the University of Missouri, University of Kansas and Harvard Medical School.

“Dr. Nyre has had a remarkable and profound impact on our College,” said Iona College Board Chairman James P. Hynes. “We’re grateful for his leadership and dedication during his successful tenure. He will be missed.”

Seton Hall, based in South Orange, New Jersey, has a total undergraduate and graduate enrollment of about 1,100. Iona College has a total enrollment of just under 3,800 students.