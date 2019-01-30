The Junkluggers names Kristy Ferguson as chief marketing officer

The Junkluggers, a Stamford-headquartered sustainable junk removal service, has hired Kristy Ferguson as its chief marketing officer.

Ferguson previously held the titles of chief marketing officer, chief strategy officer and chief innovation officer for Edible Arrangements, where she was credited with expanding the company’s franchise operations from 10 stores in North America to more than 1,200 stores across 13 countries. Prior to that, she was an account supervisor at Hamden-based Metro Marketing Resources.

“Kristy will play a pivotal role in expanding our marketing and franchise efforts, and we are excited to have her join the team,” said company founder and CEO Josh Cohen, who noted The Junkluggers expanded to 10 new markets last year and is aiming to expand into at least 30 this year.