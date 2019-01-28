CT auto body group bangs out big check for program

On Jan. 11, the Auto Body Association of Connecticut (ABAC) presented a $10,000 donation to the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS). The donation will help modernize CTECS’ automotive collision repair and refinishing program, which is offered at eight technical high schools in Connecticut.

CTECS leadership and students were joined by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Milford Mayor Ben Blake, state Sen. James Maroney and state Rep. Kim Rose to celebrate the donation at Platt Technical High School in Milford.

“Our organization is dedicated to improving the auto repair industry in Connecticut,” said Bob Amendola, president of ABAC. “Staying abreast of emerging technologies and keeping our customers happy depends on a highly skilled workforce, which the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System provides. ABAC is proud to support CTECS and the great work they do in training the repair technicians of tomorrow.”

“The Connecticut Technical Education and Career System is grateful for our partnership with the Auto Body Association of Connecticut,” said Jeff Wihbey, superintendent of CTECS. “The industry expertise they offer is invaluable to our staff. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with ABAC and strengthening our collision repair program together.”

The auto repair industry in Connecticut is facing workforce challenges with auto body shops seeking qualified technicians familiar with the evolving technology, construction and safety features of modern vehicles. Post-secondary school enrollment is vital to filling these positions, which offer competitive wages, benefits and job security.