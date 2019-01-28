The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) has announced the appointment of state Rep. Derek Slap as its new president and CEO. He replaces Bruce Carlson, who stepped down last month after five years in the leadership role.

Slap was first elected in 2016 and was re-elected in November without opposition. On Jan. 19, Democrats endorsed Slap to succeed state Sen. Beth Bye, D-West Hartford, who resigned to join Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration. According to the council, Slap will maintain his legislature job will serving as the organization’s chief executive.

Outside of the legislature, Slap was previously vice president of marketing and communications with the UConn Foundation and is a lecturer in political science at Yale University. Earlier in his career, he was an anchor and reporter at NBC Connecticut, served as chief of staff for Senate Democrats from 2007 through 2014 and was communications director for the city of New Haven from 2003 to 2006.

“Our CEO has to be an excellent communicator who can strengthen and expand connections with board members, sponsors, CTC member companies and the public on behalf of the technology industry in Connecticut, and we certainly found that in Derek,” said Connecticut Technology Council Board Chair Severine Zygmont. “His experience in public service gives him a deep understanding of our state government, and shows his ability to lead teams and manage budgets effectively.”