White Plains Hospital planning $15.4M pediatric center within hospital

Construction projects from White Plains Hospital continue apace, this time with new plans filed for a $15.4 million pediatric center within its main hospital building.

Under the proposal, the hospital would shift around and renovate space on the second floor to create a 14,000-square-foot center that combines its pediatric services into a single unit.

In a certificate-of-need filing with the New York State Department of Health, the hospital said the pediatric center would feature eight pediatric emergency department bays, 12 pediatric beds and a dedicated X-ray room.

White Plains Hospital currently treats pediatric patients in multiple locations, including its emergency department, the hospital wrote in its state filing. While the pediatric center would start with 12 beds, the hospital said it could expand to 15 beds, if needed. Before then, the hospital would utilize three additional pediatric inpatient beds on the its fifth floor, to be used by patients between the ages of 19 and 21.

“We treat thousands of pediatric patients in our emergency department and inpatient unit every year. This project will co-locate these services into one dedicated pediatric unit that will provide a specialized and seamless experience for the unique needs of children,” White Plains Hospital told Crain’s New York Business in a statement Thursday.

The new pediatric center would be built in space occupied by the parts of the hospital’s emergency department, as well as space occupied by both cardiology and ultrasound units. The hospital told the state that it would still have sufficient emergency department space, while cardiology and ultrasound services could be performed at bedside locations or in other diagnostic areas. Should the hospital determine it needs additional emergency department space, hospital officials told the state they would seek approval for additional emergency bays on the first floor.

The hospital told the state that the work would be funded through existing cash equity and be completed in phases over approximately 14 months.

The application comes as White Plains Hospital is planning to embark on a $282 million expansion in the form of a new 9-story outpatient center on the corner of Longview and Maple Avenue. That project would feature five stories of diagnostic and testing services space and four floors reserved as offices for doctors affiliated with White Plains Hospital and the affiliated Montefiore Health System. Meanwhile, at 79 E. Post Road, the hospital is renovating a medical office building to relocate some of its professional offices from its main hospital, including its family health center and outpatient behavioral health programs.

The hospital also completed a $60 million project to expand its Center for Cancer Care to 70,000 square feet in 2016. In 2017, the White Plains Hospital officials opened a $17.5 million renovation of hospital clinical space.

The hospital’s parent organization, Montefiore, is also expanding its pediatric services in Westchester County. Across Interstate 287 in Harrison, the medical network has teamed up with Simone Development Cos. on a project that would convert an empty office building into a four-level pediatric ambulatory care facility.