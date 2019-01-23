Home Fairfield Comptroller Lembo studying gender, race makeup of state workers

Comptroller Lembo studying gender, race makeup of state workers

Kevin Zimmerman
State Comptroller Kevin Lembo plans to launch a first-of-its-kind analysis to get a clearer picture of the makeup of state workers when it comes to gender and race.

The state employs 26,073 women, 23,539 men and 97 individuals who did not disclose their gender, according to the comptroller’s office. Of those, roughly 56 percent identify themselves as white, 14 percent as black, 9 percent as Hispanic or Latino, and 3 percent as Asian. The remainder have not specified their race.

Lembo’s office said the analysis, expected to begin some time next month, was not in response to specific complaints.

