Bridgewater Associates outsourcing nearly 200 jobs in Stamford

Bridgewater Associates has informed the Connecticut Department of Labor that it will outsource 197 positions in its Stamford office to professional services company Genpact on March 18.

The move follows Bridgewater’s announcement earlier this month that it had reached an agreement with the New York City firm whereby Genpact would manage parts of Bridgewater’s human resources, recruiting and finance processes, all of which the Westport hedge fund – the world’s largest, with assets under management at around $160 million – had been doing in-house.

The 197 positions will remain in Bridgewater’s Stamford office at 2200 Atlantic St. following the transition. The Bridgewater/Genpact alliance will create a new “digital hub” in Stamford, according to the companies.