Westchester legislator Michael Kaplowitz will not seek re-election

Michael Kaplowitz, a Democrat representing parts of northern Westchester in the county Board of Legislators, announced Jan. 15 he will not seek re-election this fall.

The announcement sets in motion an end for Kaplowitz’s more than two-decade tenure as a legislator, which included four years as the board’s chairman. Kaplowitz represents the county’s fourth district, which includes parts of Yorktown, Somers and New Castle.

Sworn in at the start of 1998, Kaplowitz is the second-longest-serving legislator in the history of the county board.

“It was a difficult decision – a decision that is bittersweet,” said Kaplowitz. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of my public service and hope that I am leaving Westchester a little bit better than when I started.”

Along with his time as chairman of the board of legislators, he has has also served as vice chair and chaired several committees, including the Budget & Appropriations Committee.