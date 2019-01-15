301 Greenwich Ave. mixed-use property sells for $7 million

The 8,300-square-foot mixed-use, office and retail property at 301 Greenwich Ave. has been sold for $7 million, according to J.D. Parker, vice president/division manager of Marcus & Millichap.

The seller was identified only as a private investor while the buyer was an unnamed limited liability company. Stephen Westerberg, first vice president of Marcus and Millichap Westerberg in Stamford, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer.

301 Greenwich Ave. is a 3-story, office-over-retail building near the Greenwich train station and Interstate 95.