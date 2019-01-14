NYMC and St. John’s train for disasters

New York Medical College’s Center for Disaster Medicine recently conducted an eight-hour mass casualty triage training course with staff at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers.

“Even the most seasoned emergency room professional can benefit from learning or brushing up on the most effective triage methods,” said Dr. David S. Markenson, medical director and interim director of the Center for Disaster Medicine. “Our training sessions are proactive ways medical professionals can prepare for disaster situations.”

The course featured hands-on exercises, lectures and interactive group discussions to teach participants the most effective and evidence-supported emergency department and hospital triage methods, initial interventions and patient-flow approaches for mass casualty events. The center has previously held similar training sessions for first responders, law enforcement officials, health care leaders, business leaders and school officials.

“This kind of training is incredibly important to better prepare our current emergency room physicians as well as our emergency room residents. These providers are among the first line of responders and to have knowledge and the opportunity to actually practice their response prior to a crisis is invaluable,” said Elizabeth Fernandez, assistant program director of St. John’s Riverside Hospital’s Emergency Medicine Residency Program and an emergency medicine physician.

Elected officials, including New York state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, came to show their support and speak about the necessity of this training in order to provide mass-casualty victims the best possible care.