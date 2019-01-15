Ex-DCF Commissioner Joette Katz joins Stamford law firm Shipman & Goodwin

Former commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Children and Families Joette Katz has joined law firm Shipman & Goodwin as a partner in its Business Litigation Practice Group. She will be working in the firm’s Stamford and Hartford offices.

Prior to being appointed to the DCF position in January 2011 by then-incoming Gov. Dannel Malloy, Katz was a Connecticut Supreme Court associate justice.

“Joette has had an exemplary career of public service on behalf of the state of Connecticut,” said Alan E. Lieberman, Shipman & Goodwin managing partner. “Her experience in the judicial and executive branches of state government over a lifetime, as well as her commitment to our state, are extraordinary. We are honored that she has chosen this firm as her new professional home.”

Katz will work in several areas at Shipman, including with the firm’s practitioners who handle federal, state and administrative appeals. She will also provide Shipman attorneys and clients, both at the trial and appellate stages of a matter, with advice and counsel on the appellate process, as well as on positioning and strategy.

In addition, she will provide mediation services and will assist the firm’s clients both when facing government investigations, and in the conduct of their own internal investigations, across a broad range of industries and subject areas.

Katz has taught at all three of the state’s law schools – Yale University School of Law, Quinnipiac University School of Law and University of Connecticut School of Law, her alma mater – and is currently an associate fellow of Trumbull College at Yale University.

The firm’s business litigation practice group comprises nearly 70 attorneys representing clients in state and federal courts throughout the U.S. across a range of subject areas.