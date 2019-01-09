Stamford’s Rizing acquires Singapore tech firm

Stamford’s Rizing LLC, a privately held multinational company providing leading systems applications and products (SAP) and technical services to its customers, has acquired Synchrony Global, a Singapore-based tech services company with offices throughout the Asia Pacific region. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Synchrony joins /N SPRO HCM, Aasonn and 3D Results as part of Rizing’s human capital management business, which was recently rebranded as Rizing HCM. With the acquisition, Rizing HCM has more than 900 customers, making it one of the largest “SAP SuccessFactors” cloud computing software consulting firms in the world.

“We plan to continue to scale both organically and through acquisition for the next number of years,” Rizing CEO Mike Maiolo said. “Bringing Synchrony into the Rizing family with its Asia Pacific presence is a natural next step in our growth strategy in the SAP space. The combined entity provides a complementary set of services and geographic coverage which will instantly provide value for our customers.”

Synchrony Chairman and CEO Darcy Lalonde will join Rizing HCM as president of Asia Pacific.