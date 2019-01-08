Norwalk’s Charter Oak Insurance & Financial Services renames, rebrands

Norwalk’s Charter Oak Insurance & Financial Services Co., one of the largest general agencies of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), has shortened its name to Charter Oak Financial and rebranded to reflect its new mission and vision.

“Redefine Possible,” Charter Oak’s new brand philosophy, is based on its mission to “build authentic relationships that redefine possible,” according to the company. Its new logo retains the symbol of a tree present in its pre-rebrand identity, symbolizing both its growth into the future and its roots in history and strength. The firm has also redesigned its website.

“This is a pivotal point in our firm’s history,” said Charter Oak General Agent Brendan Naughton. “Within our organization today, we have advisers and staff who span generations, have come from different companies within and outside of our industry and who are situated across three states. This new brand position unites all of us under a common purpose and the same set of guiding principles that inform our relationships with each other and our clients.”

Charter Oak’s roots reach back to 1886, when it was called The Home Office Agency and located in a single-room office in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts. It has since grown into a multistate, multi-office firm with more than 200 advisers.

In addition to Norwalk, its main local offices are in Hamden; Holyoke, Massachusetts; and Latham and Flushing, New York.