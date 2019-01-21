Westchester County Tourism & Film hires Mower as travel, tourism agency

Westchester County Tourism & Film – the county’s destination marketing organization –has named Mower as its agency for travel and tourism marketing and public relations.

In announcing its hire, the county noted that Mower is among the largest independent marketing, advertising and PR agencies in the U.S., with offices in New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Boston, Atlanta, Charlotte and Cincinnati.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said the agency’s strong travel and tourism practice helped it stand out among the competitive requests for proposal process.

“We are confident that we’ve made the right choice to steer Westchester County’s travel marketing program and further enhance our reputation as a premier, easily accessible business and leisure destination in the Hudson Valley,” Latimer said.