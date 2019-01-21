Westchester County Tourism & Film hires Mower as travel, tourism agency

Westchester County Tourism & Film – the county’s destination marketing organization –has named Mower as its agency for travel and tourism marketing and public relations.
In announcing its hire, the county noted that Mower is among the largest independent marketing, advertising and PR agencies in the U.S., with offices in New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Boston, Atlanta, Charlotte and Cincinnati.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said the agency’s strong travel and tourism practice helped it stand out among the competitive requests for proposal process.
“We are confident that we’ve made the right choice to steer Westchester County’s travel marketing program and further enhance our reputation as a premier, easily accessible business and leisure destination in the Hudson Valley,” Latimer said.
Mower CEO Eric Mower said his firm is “excited to partner with the organization to promote the truly exceptional range of appeals Westchester County has to offer visitors.”
Tourism in Westchester County provides more than 24,500 jobs, the county said. In 2017, Westchester tourism generated $227 million in local and state taxes.