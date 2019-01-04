Several Fairfield County legislators to chair General Assembly committees

Several Fairfield County-based legislators will have new leadership responsibilities when the General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9.

State Rep. Steve Stafstrom, D-Bridgeport, will serve as co-chairman of the Judiciary Committee, replacing Rep. William Tong, D-Stamford, who gave up his seat to run for – and win – state attorney general. Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, D-Fairfield, will succeed Roland Lemar, D-New Haven, as House chair of the Planning and Development Committee. Lemar was appointed House chair of the Transportation Committee.

Other chair appointments included Rep. Ezequiel Santiago, D-Bridgeport, Banking Committee and Rep. Daniel Arconti, D-Danbury, Energy and Technology Committee.

The appointments were announced by House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, and Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford.

Democrats gained 12 seats in the House in last November’s elections and now hold a 92-59 majority in that chamber.