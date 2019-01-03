CT loses population; highest household incomes are in Fairfield County

Connecticut recorded a fifth straight year of population decline in fiscal year 2017-18, while nine of its top 10 municipalities in terms of household income were in Fairfield County, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state had 3,572,665 residents between July 1, 2017, and July 2018, representing a loss of 1,215 residents, or a decline of less than one half of one percent. The U.S. population increased 0.6 percent during the same period, which the bureau attributed to an increase of births over deaths and a slightly higher international migration.

Other states with declining populations were New York (down 48,510), Illinois (45,116), West Virginia (11,216), Louisiana (10,840), Hawaii (3,712), Mississippi (3,133), Alaska (2,348) and Wyoming (1,197). U.S. territory Puerto Rico lost 129,848 people, or 3.9 percent, for the year.

Nevada and Idaho were the country’s fastest-growing states last year with population increases of about 2.1 percent.

In the meantime, Weston posted the state’s highest median income for the period, at $219,868, followed by Darien at $208,848 and Westport at $181,360.

They were followed by Wilton ($180,313), New Canaan ($174,677), Ridgefield ($151,399), Woodbridge in New Haven County ($138,320), Greenwich ($138,180), Easton ($136,786) and Redding ($129,763).