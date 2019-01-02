Four Fairfield County establishments cited in ‘Best Food and Drink’ for CT

Fairfield County’s surplus quantity of eateries were minimally acknowledged in the Daily Meal’s 2019 edition of “The Best Food and Drink in Connecticut,” with only four local establishments cited in the list’s 30 categories.

Daily Meal cited Norwalk-headquartered Stew Leonard’s as Connecticut’s Best Grocery Store, citing “its serious commitment to customer loyalty, in-store experience and the quality and variety of products offered.” Super Duper Weenie in Fairfield scored for Best Hot Dog, praising owner Gary Zemola for bringing forth “some insanely delicious hot dogs” based on regional culinary styles. Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown won the Best Ice Cream Stand honors, with commentary that the frosty offerings “tastes even better while watching cows graze on their farm.” And El Charrito in Riverside was proclaimed Connecticut’s Best Mexican Food, with Daily Meal observing that a “community in the famously posh town of Greenwich may be the last place you’d expect to find real Mexican takeout food.”

Among Connecticut’s counties, Daily Meal gave honors to eight Hartford County and eight New Haven County locations, with five New London County eateries receiving commendation. Fairfield County’s four establishments were trailed in the rankings by two Litchfield County locations, two eateries at Foxwoods in Mashantucket and a single Middlesex County eatery.