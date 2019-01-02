Stamford’s Day Pitney expands in Florida via merger with Richman Greer

Stamford law firm Day Pitney has merged with Florida’s Richman Greer, with all 15 of the latter’s attorneys joining Day Pitney.

The combined firm will retain Richman Greer’s existing offices in Miami and West Palm Beach as well as all personnel. Day Pitney, which has offices in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, will increase its lawyer headcount in Florida from seven to 22.

Since its inception 55 years ago, Richman Greer has represented major U.S. corporations in such industries as information technology, broadcasting, automotive, construction, telecommunications, publishing, banking, insurance, petroleum, food, pharmaceuticals and entertainment. Its attorneys serve such overseas clients as foreign governments, banks, airlines, television stations, investment and insurance interests as well as individuals.

“We have been evaluating a number of opportunities to increase the strength and depth of our team in Florida, which is a growing center for business” said Tom Goldberg, Day Pitney’s managing partner. “This merger will expand our litigation capabilities to meet the growing needs of our clients in the U.S. and overseas.”

Day Pitney first expanded into Florida in 2016, via a merger with Chapin, Ballerano and Cheslack.