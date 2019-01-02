Tiago’s Bar & Grill in Bridgeport closes

Tiago’s Bar & Grill in Bridgeport, citing “recent unfortunate situations,” announced that it was closing “temporarily.”

The establishment at 211 State St. promoted itself as offering “creative pub fare with authentic Spanish dishes.” In the Dec. 30 Facebook announcement of the closing, Tiago’s did not explain the circumstances forcing its abrupt shutdown – it was promoting its “Last Saturday of 2018” bash on Instagram the day before the news broke – and the tone of its Facebook message did not give the impression of a speedy reopening.

“We had a great run for 8 years and thank all of our loyal customers for their business over the years,” Tiago’s Facebook statement said.