Niels Steenstrup tapped as chief commercial officer at Passur Aerospace

Passur Aerospace has hired Niels Steenstrup as chief commercial officer, a new position within the Stamford-based company.

In this role, Steenstrup will be responsible for expanding the international growth of Passur, focusing on such areas including on-time performance, asset utilization, hub optimization, completion factor and disruption recovery.

“Niels joining Passur as chief commercial officer positions our company to rapidly expand our proven value and established platform to the global network of airlines, airports, and service providers,” said Jim Barry, Passur’s president and CEO. “Niels comes to us with a great track record in international business development; a thorough understanding of our markets; and expertise across sales, marketing, product, and commercial strategy. This background, combined with his skills as a thoughtful problem solver and collaborator, and his passion for aviation, makes him an ideal choice for this new role at Passur.”

Steenstrup was previously senior vice president, international, at Gogo, a provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. Earlier in his career, he was vice president of online strategies at Fidelity Investments and director of marketing and direct sales for the EMEA Americas markets at Boeing.