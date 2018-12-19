Bridgeport, Shelton projects receive brownfields remediation funds

Two blighted Bridgeport properties and another in Shelton are among 11 to receive state funds for assessment and remediation.

The city of Bridgeport will receive $725,000 for the remediation of the “Civic Block” at 1162-1216 Stratford Ave., 618-648 Newfield Ave. and 25-55 Revere St. to prepare the site for redevelopment into 35,000 square feet of commercial space including a grocery store.

In addition, the city’s Park City Communities will receive $600,000 for the abatement, demolition and remediation of Marina Village at 400 Iranistan Ave. to prepare the site for the construction of 150 mixed-income residential units as part of Phase 3 of the Marina Village project.

The city of Shelton will receive $750,000 for the remediation of hazardous building materials at 267 Canal St., site of the former Star Pin Co.

All told, the state awarded $2.95 million to seven projects throughout Connecticut, encompassing 59 acres of development. An additional $625,000 is being awarded to four assessment projects for future revitalization, none of them in the county. All funds are being awarded through the Department of Economic and Community Development.

“The redevelopment of brownfields presents a huge economic potential,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said. “Over the past eight years we have done just that, and today thousands of acres of once contaminated former industrial land and buildings have been repurposed to meet the needs of today’s businesses and communities. Brownfield remediation benefits neighbors, local economies and the environment, and this round of funding will make our cities and towns better, more vibrant places to live and work.”

Since Malloy took office in 2011, state investments of approximately $206 million have supported more than 234 brownfield projects across 72 municipalities, remediating 3,062 acres and leveraging approximately $3.2 billion in non-DECD funds. In addition, those investments have helped create more than 3,000 permanent and 15,000 construction jobs, according to Malloy’s office.