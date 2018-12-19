Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) opened a sports rehabilitation center at 75 Holly Hill Lane in Greenwich.

The location is the organization’s fourth center to offer sports rehab, joining Stamford Health Tully Health Center Rehabilitation and HSS Sports Rehab at Chelsea Piers in Stamford, and HSS Sports Rehab at New Canaan YMCA.

“At each site, we specialize in treating patients of all ages and activity levels,” said Justin Clark, director of rehabilitation services, HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health. “It’s also important to point out that we care for patients who may be anticipating surgery, have already had surgery or who are trying to avoid surgery altogether.”

The new 1,200-square-foot rehabilitation center on the second floor features two full-time physical therapists and equipment.

HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health also provides surgical care through outpatient surgery at the Stamford Health Tully Health Center and an inpatient surgical unit at Stamford Hospital.