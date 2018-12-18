Johnny Gelato becomes latest Ridgefield retailer to shut down

Johnny Gelato, an artisan gelato and sorbet shop, has become the latest retailer on Ridgefield’s Main Street to announce it is going out of business.

“After 3 years in Ridgefield, Johnny Gelato is closing,” said the 424 Main St. business on its Facebook page, adding that its final day of operations will be Dec. 23. “Thank you so much for welcoming us to your town and being the absolute best customers. We have made some amazing lifelong friends, and we are so grateful for that.”

Ridgefield’s Main Street will be going into January with a flurry of newly empty storefronts. In addition to Johnny Gelato, the Purple Frog Gift Shop at 414 Main St. and the liquor store Cheers Ridgefield at 393 Main St. have announced they were shutting down before the end of the year, while the William Raveis office at 410 Main St. closed earlier in the month and merged with neighboring offices including those based in Danbury, Wilton and Trumbull.