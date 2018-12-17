Touro College hosts gala to raise funds for dental teaching facility

The Touro College of Dental Medicine in Valhalla recently held its 2018 gala at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester in White Plains. More than 300 attended the event, which was designed to raise funds that will support both student scholarships and patient care at Touro Dental Health, the school’s 32,000-square-foot dental clinical teaching facility.

The gala committee was chaired by Drs. Evan and Jill Chafitz of Scarsdale Oral Surgery.

Ronnie Myers, dean of Touro College of Dental Medicine, said, “The opening of our clinical training facility this past year has enabled us to fulfill our mission of training the next generation of dentists and oral health care providers while providing access to affordable dental care for underserved populations throughout the Hudson Valley, and we’ve seen this support grow along with us.”

During the event, Touro’s Innovation in Dentistry Award went to Scott Parrish, president and CEO of A-dec Inc., a manufacturer of dental equipment.

Guillaume Daniellot, executive vice president of Straumann Group, received the Distinguished Corporate Leadership Award.

The Creative Dental Technology Award was presented posthumously to Adrian Jurim, an innovator in restorative dental technology. The award was accepted by his widow, Bianca, and his children Drs. Barbara and Alan Jurim, both faculty members at Touro College of Dental Medicine.

The Community Partnership Award went to the Ninth District Dental Association, a regional association with more than 1,600 members. It was accepted by association President Dr. Gary Scharoff of New Rochelle and President-elect Dr. Minerva Patel of White Plains.