B.GOOD Fairfield debuts breakfast menu

Fairfield residents have a new option for their breakfast choices: B.GOOD Fairfield at 1460 Post Road has introduced a breakfast menu.

The eatery is carrying its culinary mission of “tasty, better-for-you options” into the breakfast time slot with a mix of egg bowls, acai bowls, egg sandwiches, smoothies and fresh-ground coffee. Among the specialties on this new menu are the Rancher’s Egg Bowl – with kale, spicy beans, avocado, egg, queso fresco, salsa, corn and tortilla – and the Power Elvis – with a base of either Açai or Greek yogurt that can be topped with granola, bananas, almond butter, chocolate nibs, coconut flakes and honey or maple syrup. The breakfast menu is served from 8 to 11 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sundays.

“We’re proud to serve a variety of delicious, clean, local and fresher options that leave the body, mind and soul feeling good – especially first thing in the morning, knowing that a nutritious breakfast sets the tone for the day,” said B.GOOD Fairfield owner Steve Hourihan.