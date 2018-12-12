Bridgeport receives $14.6M from state for infrastructure and development

Connecticut’s State Bond Commission has allocated $14.6 million in funding to the city of Bridgeport for infrastructure and economic developments.

The largest of the projects is a $7 million endeavor aimed at infrastructure improvements within Sikorsky Memorial Airport, which is owned by the city but is in neighboring Stratford. Other projects covered by the funding include $3.7 million for the reconstruction of the Congress Street Bridge, $2.28 million to bolster Bridgeport’s coastal resiliency, $1 million to assist the demolition of the former Remington Arms industrial site, a $353,654 grant-in-aid to the McGivney Community Center Inc. for demolition of the adjacent former Saint Charles Church School for parking and outdoor recreation space, and $262,840 to finance alterations, improvements and technology equipment at Bullard-Havens Technical High School, and a $100,000 grant-in-aid to match private funding in communities receiving Martin Luther King Jr. Corridors designations.

“We are excited for the approved funding that will have a positive impact on Bridgeport’s infrastructure and economic development potential,” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said. “I want to thank Governor Malloy and the bond commission for their approval in securing the financial aid for these projects. I would also like to thank our Bridgeport state legislative delegation for their continued support.”