Sikorsky seeks to expand Latin American military sales

Sikorsky is seeking to expand its presence in Latin America by opening a sales office in Chile.

According to a report in the trade journal Flight Global, the Stratford-based Sikorsky’s parent company, Lockheed Martin, is registering a sales office with the Chilean government, which will be used to market the company’s aircraft in the region. The company said that was in discussion with the governments of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru regarding potential sales for its Sikorsky S-70 Black Hawk, Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk and the Sikorsky / PZL Mielec M28 helicopters to their respective militaries.

“We see the need for a Black Hawk helicopter that can perform a coastal patrol mission to serve countries in Latin America – as well as countries worldwide – that have lengthy coastlines, few ships, the need for a land-based platform and little or no requirement for anti-submarine warfare capabilities,” the company said in a statement. “The Sikorsky S-70 Coastal Patrol Black Hawk will allow countries to monitor, interrogate and identify shipping traffic, surveil borders, protect fisheries, perform search and rescue missions at sea, add superior situational awareness, quickly adapt the multi-role platform to any mission and perform the mission at half the cost of an ASW/ASuW Seahawk aircraft.”