Bethel’s NEHDS Logistics lands Macy’s as client

Bethel’s NEHDS Logistics LLC has begun operations on its largest undertaking to date: home delivery for Macy’s Inc.’s furnishings, servicing Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania with a projected 50 to 80 daily truck count.

NEHDS CEO Gerry Burdo said his firm was able to stand by its commitment to buy and deliver 50 new, 2019 Hino straight trucks by opening day of the partnership by working with truck dealer Jason Jarvis of New England Truck Solutions in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Securing the trucks required a significant logistical effort and capital investment from NEHDS, in addition to hiring and training the more than 130 NEHDS employees on the Macy’s team, including delivery personnel, on-site management and support staff, according to Burdo.