Stratford’s MED NOW urgent care joins PhysicianOne network

Stratford’s MED NOW walk-in urgent care has joined the PhysicianOne Urgent Care network, and will henceforth be known as the latter.

“We are thrilled that the exceptional medical care we have provided to the Stratford community for over 30 years will continue with PhysicianOne Urgent Care,” said Dr. Joel Kunkel, medical director for the Stratford facility. “Our community will benefit from the updates to the center and convenient access to the high-quality care that PhysicianOne Urgent Care is known for throughout Connecticut.

PhysicianOne promises additional convenient access for patients to the former MED NOW urgent care center, including longer hours, newly installed digital X-ray services, the option to check in online and the ability to view the current wait time online.

“As an affiliate of Yale New Haven Health, we are able to offer access to primary care and specialty care providers at Bridgeport Hospital and in the Yale New Haven Health System for our patients, if needed,” said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, chief medical officer and co-founder of PhysicianOne.

The Stratford location will also accept Medicare and Medicaid coverage, in addition to most major insurance plans. It will also offer no-cost flu shots with no appointment necessary through the end of the year.

All 17 PhysicianOne locations throughout Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts are open 365 days per year; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and holidays.