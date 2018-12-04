Odyssey Logistics completes $465M acquisition of AFF Global Logistics

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp. has completed its $465 million acquisition of AFF Global Logistics.

The deal, first announced in October, “is a growth-oriented transaction that will result in a powerful enterprise with capabilities beyond that of many competitors, to the benefit of our customers and employees alike,” according to Kevin Kelly, president and CEO of AFF, headquartered in Fife, Washington.

To support the transaction, Danbury-based Odyssey has established a multimodal global solutions division to integrate Odyssey and AFF business units that offer complementary modes and services across common global markets. The new division will be led by Keith Hancock, who previously served as president and CEO of Odyssey’s capital transportation solutions subsidiary.