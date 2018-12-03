Westchester County Association hosts Fall Leadership Dinner

The Westchester County Association held its 68th Fall Leadership Dinner at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. More than 600 people attended the event.

The 2018 Leadership Award recipients were Susan Fox, president and CEO of White Plains Hospital, and Christopher Fisher, managing partner at the law firm Cuddy & Feder.

Frank McCullough, senior partner at the law firm McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt LLP, was presented with WCA’s Alfred B. DelBello Visionary Leadership Award.

William Mooney Jr., president and CEO of WCA, received a standing ovation from those attending. This was his 14th and final Fall Leadership Dinner as head of the association. He recently announced he will step down from his position in a planned succession next year. Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Dee DelBello of Westfair Communications were among those paying tribute to Mooney for his contributions to WCA and the economic growth of the county.