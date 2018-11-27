The 6,220-square-foot brick Colonial mansion in Darien built in 1938 as the home of the Yardley family will be presented in a live auction scheduled for Nov. 30.

The 4.5-acre estate at 52 Dorchester Road was previously on the market for $3.375 million. The live auction is being presented through Platinum Luxury Auctions, a Miami-based real estate auction firm and is being offered without a reserve.

The Yardley family fortune was made through Yardley Soap, which was first sold in Britain in the late 18th century. The family owned the Darien property until 1985 when it was sold to Frank A. Miller, founder and president of the Miller Automobile Corp. who died in October 2017. The mansion includes six bedrooms, five full and three half-baths. The grounds feature an in-ground pool with a cabana, formal gardens and stone terraces.