Hearst Connecticut Media taps CTNewsJunkie for legislative coverage

Hearst Connecticut Media Group has partnered with CTNewsJunkie, an online resource focused on covering state government.

According to a statement released by Matt DeRienzo, vice president of news and digital content for Hearst Connecticut Media Group, CTNewsJunkie will provide the company with the “day-to-day news out of the General Assembly and state government.”

DeRienzo cited a recent study that determined “government officials were more likely to enter into expensive or inefficient financial contracts if journalists weren’t around to report on what they were doing,” adding that increased media attention on Hartford is “all the more crucial after the midterm election in Connecticut because one political party will be dominant in controlling the General Assembly, governor’s office and underticket.”

The partnership marks the second time in three months that Hearst is relying on a third party for its Hartford-based coverage – in September, it announced a similar pact with the nonprofit Connecticut Mirror.

“Both are staffed by veteran journalists with expertise on the state budget and public policy questions,” said DeRienzo, who did not disclose the financial terms of the partnerships.