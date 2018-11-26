Fujifilm Medical Systems in Mexican medical AI pilot program

Stamford-based Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc. is teaming with the South Korean medical artificial intelligence (AI) software company Lunit Inc. on a pilot program that will provide radiologists at the Mexican diagnostic service provider Salud Digna with AI technologies for diagnostic imaging.

In this program, Fujifilm’s REiLI AI platform within Fujifilm’s Synapse 5 PACS will be integrated with Lunit’s Insight medical AI solution for chest radiography and mammography at multiple Salud Digna locations across Mexico. The goals of the program are to evaluate the companies’ AI applications and technologies and to improve radiologists’ productivity and diagnostic accuracy.

“Fujifilm is very excited about the opportunity to have clinicians at Salud Digna evaluate our open AI platform in conjunction with Lunit’s AI solutions,” said Tak Shimomura, chief technical officer of medical informatics at Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. “Salud Digna is the first health care system to implement Fujifilm’s AI platform and was selected for the project as a result of its reputation as a progressive provider with a focus on training, technology and commitment to accessible, quality care for economically disadvantaged patients. We firmly believe this joint collaboration will have a positive impact on both clinicians and patients at Salud Digna.”