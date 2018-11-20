Bridging the talent gap

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board presented a symposium covering ways to bridge the talent gap and provide career paths with state-of-the-art technology, innovative training approaches, resources and services to youth, adults and employers. The event took place at the Mount Vernon Career Center.

Moderated by Allison Madison, president of Madison Approach Staffing, members of thepanel represented all facets of local workforce development. Panelists included Bridget Gibbons, director, Westchester County Office of Economic Development; Thom Kleiner, director, Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board; Sterling Jasper, owner of Express Employment Professionals; Jeanne Maloney, an assistant dean at Westchester Community College; Orane Barrett of the Kool Nerd Club; and Joseph DiCarlo, chief talent and engagement officer for Westmed.

“A lack of qualified workers impacts us as a business and affects the economy and our ability to deliver quality health care, because if we don’t have the right people, we can’t grow,” DiCarlo said.

Recommendations included earlier career exploration at the high school level and informing high school students of real-world job opportunities and alternative career pathways utilizing community colleges and BOCES for certifications and credentials.