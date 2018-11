$11.5 million in financing set for SoNo Square in Norwalk

Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $11.5 million in financing for SoNo Square. The 10-year loan was structured with three years of interest-only payments and amortizes over a 30-year schedule thereafter for the borrower.

The borrower, SoNo Square Associates LLC, is an affiliate of Westport-based David Adam Realty.

Tenants at the 94,472-square-foot retail, office, and industrial property include Lillian August SoNo Annex, Pedego Electric Bikes and West Marine.