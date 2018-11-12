Vineyard Vines named ‘official style’ of the New England Patriots

Stamford-headquartered Vineyard Vines has announced that it has been named “the official style” of the New England Patriots and their home venue Gillette Stadium.

As part of this new partnership, Vineyard Vines will offer clothing and accessories for men, women and children for exclusive products for Patriots fans during the 2018 and 2019 season. The company runs a pop-up retail store at Patriot Place next to the stadium and its products will be sold within the stadium’s premium seating areas beginning in 2019. Vineyard Vines will also have digital LED signs within the stadium area.

“As a proud New England brand, we couldn’t be happier to partner with the beloved team, furthering our involvement in Boston, a winning and vibrant city that we love,” said Shep Murray, CEO and co-founder of the apparel brand.