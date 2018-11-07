Splash Car Wash, a Greenwich-based business with 18 locations across Connecticut and New York, was acquired by Palladin Consumer Retail Partners LLC, a Boston-based private equity firm. The terms of the transaction were not made public.

Splash was founded in 1981 and offers consumers a selection of full-service, hand wash, express and self-service options, along with oil and lube services. Palladin focuses on middle-market retail and consumer brands and its investments include Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Kwik-Tek and Party America.

“The Palladin team brings a wealth of experience growing consumer brands,” said Splash CEO Mark Curtis. “Being able to work with them marks a critical next step in our growth strategy. Their expertise, support and leadership will provide creative insights and operational improvements that will be instrumental in becoming a major regional and national platform.”