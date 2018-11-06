Berkshire Hathaway relocates Westport office to Saugatuck River space

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties has relocated its Westport office from 272 Post Road to 20 Wilton Road, a Class-A waterfront space at the National Hall complex on the Saugatuck River.

The nearly 4,400-square-foot office on the second floor of the building, will also function as an amenity for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices clients, who will have access to agents, lending and insurance teams. Agents moved into the new space this past weekend and the company will be hosting an official grand opening event in late November.

“We are thrilled to officially open the doors of our new Westport office and see this as a critical step for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, as we reinforce our long-term roots in Westport,” said Candace Adams, CEO and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties. The new office “brings a new level of sophistication that will allow us to better serve existing and prospective clients,” she added.

The company has continued its strategic expansion in the Northeast under the leadership of Adams. Locally, it has 1,800 agents in 55 offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island