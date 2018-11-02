Danbury’s FuelCell Energy signs deals with utilities in Derby, Hartford

Danbury’s FuelCell Energy has signed long-term power purchase agreements with local distribution utilities in Derby and Hartford.

The Derby PPAs will cover a 14.8 megawatt fuel cell project that was awarded in June by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in a competitive solicitation.

The fuel cell project will provide infrastructure investment in the Derby area, which is expected to drive local economic development and environmental improvement through state sales tax and the local property taxes generated, as well as create and maintain high-tech manufacturing and construction jobs in Connecticut.

The fuel cell power plant will be developed on a vacant parcel located in a mixed industrial, commercial and residential area north of Lake Housatonic. The highly efficient fuel cells will deliver competitively priced, Class I Renewable Energy in a compact footprint by remediating and repurposing a municipal brownfield in Derby.

“This project represents all of the positive energy, environment and economic policy goals that the state of Connecticut needs to achieve at a competitive price using in-state high tech advanced manufacturing that will provide clean power, GHG reductions, grid resiliency and reliability and smart, compact land use,” said FuelCell President and CEO Chip Bottone.

Concurrently, the Danbury firm signed PPAs with local distribution utilities in the state capital, which will cover a 7.4 megawatt fuel cell project in the city that also was awarded in June by DEEP.

Both sets of agreements have been forwarded to the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for final authorization.