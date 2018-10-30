Group of Bridgeport multifamily properties sells for $4.3 million

Three multifamily properties in Bridgeport have been sold by McDillon Holdings Inc. of Fairfield to Blue Garden Apartments LLC for $4.3 million. Known collectively as The Bridgeport Multifamily Portfolio, the properties — consisting of Main & Federal Apartments, Park Avenue Apartments, and Marble Edge Apartments – total 62 units.

The Main & Federal Apartments at 2445 Main St. and 24, 38-42 Federal St., is a 22-unit, four-building complex in Bridgeport’s North End. Park Avenue Apartments is a 21-unit property at 858-872 Park Ave., while Marble Edge Apartments consists of 19 units at 2646 Fairfield Ave. in the city’s Black Rock neighborhood.

Bradley Balletto, vice president, investments at Northeast Private Client Group, together with Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright, investment associates in the firm’s Connecticut office, represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the off-market transaction.