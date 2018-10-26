Connecticut owes residents millions of dollars in unclaimed funds

State Treasurer Denise Nappier has launched a campaign to return hundreds of millions’ of dollars worth of unclaimed property to thousands of rightful owners. The assets include

savings accounts, utility deposits and inherited money that individuals, businesses and other organizations may not know is theirs.

Approximately 53,000 new names have been published on The CTBigList, created to alert those who have unclaimed funds that for one reason or another have been turned over to the state.

“We have millions of dollars waiting to be returned to owners,” Nappier said. “Found money is always good! And even if you don’t see your own name on the list, you might notice a relative who has passed away with unclaimed property waiting to be claimed by their heirs.”

The addition of the new names brings the total to 1.6 million persons or entities and ups the total value of unclaimed property to more than $913 million.

While most of the amounts in question fall in the $50 to $100 range – nearly 657,000 names are associated with that amount – 29,280 claimants are due at least $5,000; eight of those have $500,000 available.

On a city-by-city basis, Stamford leads with nearly 73,000 claimants due more than $63 million.